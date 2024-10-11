KUCHING, Oct 11 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has forecast thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds in several areas of Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia until 5pm today.

In Sarawak, MetMalaysia said these weather conditions can be expected in Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Betong, Sarikei (Pakan and Sarikei), Mukah (Tanjung Manis), and Miri (Subis and Miri).

Stormy conditions are also expected over the states of Kelantan (Jeli, Kuala Krai, and Gua Musang), Terengganu, Pahang (Raub, Jerantut, Bentong, and Temerloh), Selangor (Hulu Langat and Sepang), Putrajaya, Negeri Sembilan (Seremban and Port Dickson), Johor (Kluang, Pontian, Kulai, Kota Tinggi, and Johor Baru).

MetMalaysia said warnings are issued when distinct indicators from meteorological station observations, radar echoes, satellite imagery, Numerical Weather Prediction (NWP) products, and upper-air charts demonstrate the occurrence or anticipated occurrence of thunderstorms with rainfall intensity exceeding 20mm per hour.

“Thunderstorm warning is a short period warning that does not exceed six hours for a single issue. If the weather conditions are expected to worsen and exceed six hours, the warning can be upgraded to the continuous rain warning category,” added the department.