PUTRAJAYA, Oct 11 — The Department of Fisheries (DOF) today denied that its director general Datuk Adnan Hussain had made a statement claiming that some eateries buy sick chickens at low prices or obtain dead poultry for free.

In a statement here, the department cautioned the public against believing unverified information being circulated through WhatsApp or any other social media platform.

“Issues concerning food safety are of great importance and should only be referred to authentic and authoritative sources,” said the satement issued by DOF’s Corporate Communications Unit.

The DOF stressed that all parties involved in the food industry must adhere to the food safety guidelines and regulations set by the authorities.

The statement added that any allegations related to food safety should be investigated and handled accordingly by the relevant authorities.

A one-minute video recently went viral, showing a customer at a restaurant, believed to be in Selangor, expressing dissatisfaction after spotting maggots in his meal and confronting the eatery’s staff about it. — Bernama