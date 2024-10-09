KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil today said that the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has been in ongoing discussions with Telegram to secure greater cooperation in tackling cybercrimes.

Fahmi said the French ambassador to Malaysia recently mentioned how Telegram’s founder, Pavel Durov, was arrested and charged in France, and the effect it has on Telegram’s response to enforcement agencies.

“During a bilateral meeting with the French Ambassador, we discussed the actions taken by French courts against Telegram’s founder, Pavel Durov.

“It was highlighted that Telegram is now more willing to cooperate with enforcement agencies and regulatory bodies,” he said during a press conference after officiating the 2024 World Post Day celebration here.

He also clarified that the government does not currently intend to take legal action against staff from social media platforms, including Telegram, as long as they cooperate in addressing these issues.

He further reaffirmed that starting from January 1, 2025, all social media platforms and messaging services with more than 8 million users in Malaysia must be licensed under the MCMC.

“We are also developing a code of conduct, with the first draft expected by the end of October, which social media platforms will have time to review.

“They will have two months to register with the MCMC, and failure to do so may result in legal action,” he added.

This comes as on Monday, the United Nations in a report said that a crime network operating in Southeast Asia has been using Telegram as a platform for illicit activities, including investment scams, drug sales, and child pornography.

The report presented the latest accusations against the controversial encrypted app, after France charged Durov under a strict new law, with no international equivalent for enabling criminal activity on the platform.