IPOH, Oct 9 — Perak Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Sandrea Ng Shy Ching today said that the state government did not have any law or regulations to standardise hotel check-in and check-out times.

Ng said that the state’s Hotel Enactments focus more on the safety, cleanliness and operational aspects and did not involve check-ins and check-outs.

She said that it is fully up the hotel operators in the state to decide the operating hours including when guests are allowed to check-in or check-out.

“The situation is similar to restaurants. It’s up to them on when they want to close or open. It’s up to their own business strategies and positioning,” she told a press conference at the Perak Darul Ridzuan Building here.

However, Ng noted that hotel operators need to fulfil the demands made by the customers in this current competitive tourism industry in order to survive.

“When there is an issue of late check-ins and shortage in the staying period it will only be a disadvantage for the respective hotels.

“So the hoteliers need to do something where there can be a win-win situation,” she said.

On the possibilities of adjusting or standardising the hotel check-ins despite the lack of laws to control it, Ng said that matter could be discussed by hotel associations with the relevant parties.

On Sept 27, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) said it will hold a special meeting to address concerns regarding check-in and check-out times in the hospitality industry.

Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing said this issue has gained significant traction on social media and in mainstream media, capturing the attention of the public and various stakeholders.