KOTA KINABALU, Oct 7 — While Sabah politicians have been talking about their next state election due in 2025, DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke today declined to chime in today.

He was approached by reporters in Tawau and asked if Pakatan Harapan, the coalition in which the DAP is a component, would continue their political cooperation for the 17th Sabah state election.

He replied that it is a discussion for another time.

“The assembly hasn’t been dissolved yet. We are currently collaborating with the Sabah government.

“We have representatives in the state government doing commendable work, so our focus remains there,” he added.

To Loke, the most important thing “is doing work for the people; advancing the state, advancing the country, and improving infrastructure for the benefit of all.”