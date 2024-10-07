GEORGE TOWN, Oct 7 — Beginning tomorrow, a total of 4,319 eligible recipients in Penang will receive payments for Phase 3/2024 of the i-Sejahtera programme, which will be credited into their respective bank accounts via Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT).

State Social Development, Welfare and Non-Islamic Affairs Committee chairman Lim Siew Khim said the payments would benefit 2,936 recipients from the Elderly Appreciation Programme (PPWE), 177 from the Single Mother Assistance Programme (PBIT), 780 from the Suri Emas Programme (PSE), and 426 from the Disabled Persons Assistance Programme, involving a total allocation of RM768,100.

“Payments for Phase 3/2024 will only be made to new applicants who register before June 30 each year. Applications submitted after June 30, 2024, will receive the assistance in Phase 1/2025,” she said in a statement today.

Overall, Lim said that the state government had distributed RM54.07 million to 283,131 recipients through six assistance programmes from January to October 2024.

She said that the largest allocation was for the PPWE, amounting to RM41.06 million for 205,311 recipients, followed by the PBIT with RM1.1 million for 10,753 recipients, the PSE with RM4.5 million for 45,107 recipients, and RM2.9 million for 14,416 recipients of the Disabled Persons Assistance Programme.

In addition, Lim said that for the Anak Emas programme, a total of RM751,200 had been channelled, offering one-off assistance to 3,756 recipients, while death benefit payments totalling RM3.7 million were distributed to 3,788 individuals.

She said that recipients could check their payment status, which would be announced in stages starting from October 14, on the i-Sejahtera website, and they could also contact the nearest Unity Government Service Centre for further details.

Lim also urged applicants to update their respective bank account information to ensure a smooth payment process for i-Sejahtera programme assistance in Phase 1/2025. — Bernama