KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — Muslims must always be determined and understand the meaning and necessity for unity, which is an important prerequisite in efforts to develop a sustainable national economy.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said confusion and division occurring in Islamic nations could become a platform for enemies to attack, insult and conquer, as seen happening in Gaza, Palestine and now spreading to Lebanon.

He said Muslims must also possess understanding, patience and wisdom in taking any measures because the strength of a nation will serve as a foundation for the next move.

“That’s why in the Madani Government we have started by fostering strong unity among us, ensuring understanding and peace among Muslims and non-Muslims in our country.

“This is a prerequisite for developing a sustainable economy, not just a strong economy but one that gives comfort and assurance to the poor in the urban, rural and remote areas and other communities which feel marginalised,” he said at the opening of the 64th International Quran Recitation and Memorisation Assembly (MTHQA) at the World Trade Centre here last night.

Also present were Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

In addition, the Prime Minister called on the public to understand the concept of a MADANI nation, mooted by his administration, because not many countries have such an approach.

“I ask for wisdom so that the concept of a Madani nation can be understood because not many countries have the space and opportunity for a harmonious coexistence that sets the foundation for a strong economy and which has now gained attention in various fields.

Anwar also reiterated the call for Muslims to explore new fields as it would determine their strength now and in the future.

He said, it’s because of that, that the government is committed to ensuring nearly 200,000 tahfiz students nationwide now are empowered with technical capabilities in various fields, such as energy, digital and artificial intelligence (AI).

“What we seek is understanding and wisdom because narrow-minded thinking will drown us. Besides that, rash and unwise thinking and actions will hinder us and be a challenge for us,” he said.

The Prime Minister also hoped that the 64th MTHQA would elevate the status of the Muslim community to a more dignified and commendable level.

The 64th MTHQA, themed “Al-Falah Pemacu Malaysia Madani”, involved 92 participants from 71 countries, comprising 53 recitation contestants and 39 memorisation participants.

His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia, and Her Majesty, Raja Zarith Sofiah, the Queen of Malaysia, will grace the prize presentation ceremony on October 12. — Bernama