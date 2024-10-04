IPOH, Oct 4 — A Perak cafe on Jalan Papan in Canning Garden here that opened for business in January last year is still in operation after multiple warnings and fines from the Ipoh City Council (MBI), drawing frustration from local residents.

Their distress is over the haphazard parking, congestion, and littering in the neighborhood caused by the cafe’s patrons, local news outlets reported.

“During our second meeting with the council, it was confirmed that the cafe premises are still listed as a residential property,” one resident S. Ramanieswaran was quoted as saying by The Star in a news article yesterday.

According to media reports, the residents have submitted petitions and engaged with the council in meetings on June 12 and July 6, yet the situation remains unresolved.

Hemavathy DM Suppiah, another resident, noted an alarming increase in noise and traffic since the cafe opened, with customers frequently blocking driveways and invading personal space.

She highlighted that senior citizens now feel unsafe walking in the area, and children no longer cycle due to speeding vehicles.

“I urge the authorities to take immediate action to close the cafe,” Hemavathy was quoted as saying by the New Straits Times in its news report yesterday.

The Star reported Ipoh Mayor Rumaizi Baharin confirming in a text message that the cafe lacks the necessary approvals to operate legally.

Ipoh Timur MP Howard Lee acknowledged the residents’ concerns and assured them that the council is taking the issue seriously.

“MBI is allowing the process to run its course, and we will ensure the law takes its course,” he was quoted as saying by the New Straits Times.

A recent town hall session gave the residents a platform to voice their grievances directly to the cafe’s representatives, but frustrations linger.



