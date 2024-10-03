KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 — A husky named Kitster, who became the centre of attention after being abused by a national shuttler, is still in need of a new home, according to the Selangor Veterinary Services Department (SVSD).

In a post made late Wednesday (October 2), the department announced the extension of Kitster’s adoption deadline to October 8, urging interested individuals to apply.

A banner accompanying the post read, “I am Husky” and “I am looking for a new home!” with a photo of the dog.

Kitster first came into the public eye on July 1, when a viral video showed the dog being repeatedly struck by its owner, sparking outrage online.

The video, which showed the man continuing to hit the husky even after it collapsed, led to widespread condemnation from the public.

Independent dog rescuer Shima Aris stepped in to take the dog to a private veterinary clinic after the owner confessed to beating it whenever it misbehaved.

Following an investigation based on a report it received on July 1, the SVSD took custody of Kitster.

The former owner, 21-year-old professional shuttler Samuel Lee, was fined RM25,000 on August 30 by the Sessions Court in Kajang for abuse.

Currently under SVSD’s care, Kitster is available for adoption to a “keen and qualified adopter.”

Several social media users have offered their advice to potential adopters.

“I hope whoever adopts Kitster will give him a kind and loving home,” wrote Russel Jeff, while Carol See reminded adopters to be patient as the dog might have trust issues from past abuse.

“Dogs are loyal companions and deserve the best. Let’s hope he finds his forever home,” she added.

Anyone interested in adopting Kitster can apply through the SVSD website at www.dvssel.gov.my by clicking on the “I am Husky” banner.