KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 — The Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court has turned down former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s request for the temporary release of his passport, preventing him from taking a holiday in Uzbekistan.

Judge Azura Alwi said that Muhyiddin, the president of Bersatu, could still enjoy a vacation within Malaysia, according to a report published today in Berita Harian.

Muhyiddin, who is also the Member of Parliament for Pagoh, sought to have his passport released from October 4 to 14 to travel to Uzbekistan with his wife for a short break.

His lawyer, Datuk Hisyam Teh Poh Teik, argued that Muhyiddin was not a flight risk, citing his family’s presence in Malaysia and his consistent court attendance.

“His family members are here, and he has never failed to show up in court. He has fully cooperated with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission in its investigations against him,” Hisyam said.

However, Deputy Public Prosecutor Noralis Mat opposed the application, deeming it “unreasonable and trivial.”

She stated, “The applicant’s reasoning for the holiday was that he was stressed with the court charges, was very tired, and needed a holiday abroad with his family. This is a trivial reason. Holidays and celebrations of anniversaries can be done in Malaysia.”

The court had previously temporarily returned Muhyiddin’s passport for various reasons, including visiting family members, receiving medical treatment, and attending events abroad.

Most recently, on July 3, Muhyiddin requested to attend his granddaughter’s graduation ceremony in London.

Muhyiddin faces allegations of power abuse linked to the Jana Wibawa programme, with accusations of attempting to secure RM232.5 million for his party between February 8 and August 20, 2021.

On August 15, Justice Jamil Hussin permitted Muhyiddin’s application to strike out the charges, utilising his inherent powers to acquit the former prime minister.

However, on February 28, a three-member Court of Appeal bench allowed the prosecution’s appeal, asserting that the High Court had erred in law regarding the charges' validity.

Additionally, Muhyiddin is facing three counts of money laundering involving RM200 million, which are also under consideration in the sessions court.

Notably, he has had four successful applications for passport release to travel abroad since being charged in March last year.