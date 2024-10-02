KUCHING, Oct 2 — Sarawak has allocated RM22 million to Chinese-aided primary schools and secondary schools in the state this year.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg said the allocation for the primary schools has increased to RM12 million, compared to RM9 million last year.

“Additionally, RM10 million has been set aside for secondary schools. These measures are made with the future of our children in mind,” he said in a statement issued by the Sarawak Public Communication Unit today.

The statement quoted his speech at the 40th-anniversary celebration of the Association of the Chinese Aided Primary School Boards of Management of Kuching, Samarahan, and Serian Division last night.

Abang Johari emphasised that Sarawak will continue to recognise the United Examination Certificate (UEC), allowing Chinese school students to pursue higher education at Sarawak’s state-owned universities by 2026.

“By 2026, UEC students will be eligible to further their education at Sarawak’s state universities for free, in key fields such as satellite technology and aerospace,” he added. — Bernama