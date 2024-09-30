KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — Chaos erupted at Suria KLCC shopping mall last night as hundreds of shoppers were evacuated after a fire alarm sounded at approximately 8.10pm.

The smoke was emanating from the food court area of the iconic mall connected to the Petronas Twin Towers.

Eyewitness accounts indicated that the motorcycle parking area was filled with smoke, prompting swift action from security personnel.

According to Suria KLCC official statement on Facebook, Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department arrived at the scene within minutes, locating the source of the fire in an emergency stairway, where boxes were burning inside a rubbish bin.

The fire was extinguished by 8.45pm, with no injuries reported, the statement further read.

Shoppers shared their experiences online, with one diner being interrupted during an omakase meal and another customer at a telco shop initially mistaking the alarm for a drill.

while evacuating KLCC , when i asked the security guards what happened they said “firing , some firing” that panicked the hell out of me , at-least teach the guards to use the correct words #klcc #fire #foodcourt pic.twitter.com/GGKXQVkS3d September 29, 2024

lmao fire at suria klcc



part kelakarnya the siren and PA system were going off but nobody at the restaurant gaf because we thought it was a malfunction



until we saw bomba running and we were like oh! can we get the bill please?? pic.twitter.com/NNuxvQ2BvY — شكينة (@_nsyakinah) September 29, 2024

NOT MAKING THIS UP. The doors just reopened to Celine Dion's - I'm Alive.



Hahahahahahaha. Never change, Suria #KLCC. #evacuate pic.twitter.com/b9mTfeLSwv — Matthew Lim (@wearelosingyou) September 29, 2024

The statement also stated that the fire alarm was triggered due to smoke in the back-of-house area but confirmed that the smoke was contained within the stairwell.

An evacuation was deemed necessary to ensure the safety of all visitors, it said. The mall was declared safe for re-entry by around 9.35pm, resuming normal operations shortly thereafter.

This incident follows a previous fire at Suria KLCC on May 1, which originated in a fitness centre sauna but was quickly contained, with no reported injuries.