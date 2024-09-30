PUTRAJAYA, Sept 30 — Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Zamry Abd Kadir today unveiled plans for Budget 2025, which will prioritise improvements to university facilities, including essential repairs and upgrades.

He highlighted the need to replace outdated equipment to ensure that universities, polytechnics, and related educational institutions remain functional and competitive.

“We hope that Budget 2025 will address improvements in university facilities, including the repair and renovation of universities and polytechnics.

“Replacing outdated equipment is crucial for these institutions to operate effectively,” he told reporters at a press conference here.

Zamry also mentioned the successful implementation of international higher education programmes as a key focus.

Additionally, he indicated that Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be a significant component of the budget.

“AI plays a vital role in modern educational development, requiring attention alongside other fields.

“We will continue to prioritise these areas to ensure that our education system progresses,” he added.