MACHANG, Sept 29 — The remand period of a headmaster of an integrated primary school linked to GISB Holdings (GISBH) has been extended by three days, starting tomorrow.

The court order for the extension of remand was issued by Magistrate Amal Razim Alias.

Previously, Bernama reported that the 66-year-old man was remanded for four days beginning Sept 26, following a police raid at Sekolah Rendah Integrasi Ikhwan where 34 prohibited books related to Al-Arqam founder Ashaari Muhammad were seized.

The headmaster is being investigated under Section 8(2) of the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984. — Bernama