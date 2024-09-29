ALOR SETAR, Sept 29 — The number of flood victims at temporary relief centres (PPS) in Kedah has risen to 765 people from 253 families as of 4 pm today, compared to 451 people from 160 families this morning.

According to the Disaster Info report from the Social Welfare Department (JKM), all the victims from the Pokok Sena and Kubang Pasu districts have been placed in seven PPS.

Pokok Sena recorded the highest number, with 473 people from 147 families placed in four PPS, namely Maahad Tarbiyah Islamiyah Derang, Dewan Serbaguna Pokok Sena, Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Bukit Hijau Mukim Derang, and Masjid Nurul Iman Batu 14 Jalan Lampam.

In Kubang Pasu, 292 people from 106 families were placed in three PPS, which are Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Changlun, Dewan Lubuk Batu, and SK Bandar Baru Darul Aman.

Meanwhile, the PPS at Masjid Aisyah Kampung Tanjung Kanan, which was opened in the Padang Terap district and housed 49 people from 18 families, was closed down earlier today.

According to the Drainage and Irrigation Department Public Infobanjir website, as of 4 pm, the waters of Sungai Laka at Kampung Padang Pasir and Sungai Padang Terap in Kepala Batas, Kubang Pasu; Sungai Anak Bukit at Taman Aman and Sungai Anak Bukit at Jambatan TAR, Kota Setar as well as Sungai Perik at Kampung Perik, Padang Terap have exceeded the danger levels. — Bernama