MIRI, Sept 28 — The political stability achieved in this country over the past two years should not be misused by political leaders to strengthen their positions but should serve as an opportunity to implement good policies for the people, said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The prime minister said this stability, which has led to a strengthening of the ringgit, a decrease in unemployment and more controlled inflation, has allowed the current government to focus on efforts to develop the people of this country.

“Sometimes there are still some politicians who are quite desperate, feeling overwhelmed; they see the economy growing, the ringgit strengthening, unemployment decreasing, and job opportunities increasing with more controlled inflation.

“For them, the way out is to incite hatred among races and anxiety due to differences in religious understanding,” he said while officiating at the Madani Rakyat 2024 Sarawakku Sayang Programme here today.

He noted that the harmonious understanding among races experienced in Sarawak, which serves as the foundation for political stability in the region, should be used as an example for other states to enable them to focus on development efforts. — Bernama