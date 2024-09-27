KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — Police are tracking a man who filmed himself leaping across the tracks at the Bukit Bintang monorail station three days ago.

Dang Wangi police chief ACP Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman said a four-second video of the act was uploaded on Xiaohongshu, a Chinese social media site on Tuesday.

“The report related to the incident was lodged by the Prasarana Auxiliary police at 9.34pm yesterday (Wednesday).

“Efforts to locate the suspect has proved futile so far as the man’s identity is yet to be ascertained,” he said in a statement tonight.

The case is being investigated under Section 447 of the Penal Code for criminal trespass.

Those with information can contact the Dang Wangi District Police Headquarters at 03-26002222, the Kuala Lumpur police hotline at 03-21159999 or the nearest police station. — Bernama