PUTRAJAYA, Sept 25 — Communication Minister Fahmi Fadzil today said that a TikTok account has been taken down by the platform after allegedly selling drugs in lollipop form.

Fahmi stated that the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has broadened its search on other platforms to identify accounts doing the same thing.

“This morning, TikTok took action to remove the account, which is no longer accessible in Malaysia. However, we request that MCMC expand their investigation to identify any other parties that may be attempting to sell drugs in a similar manner, not just on TikTok,” he said during the weekly post-Cabinet meeting press conference here.

“A police report has been made, and we are leaving it to the police to handle the investigation. MCMC will contact TikTok to find out how such accounts were able to operate for as long as they did,” he added.

Last night, a Twitter account shared pictures of a TikTok account that was allegedly selling drugs to raise awareness.

The drugs, called “Thai Lollipop” or “Candy Fun”, are thought to contain recreational substances.

They come in a pink package with a monster character and have dark brown or purplish lollipops.

These lollipops may contain drugs like nimetazepam, tramadol, ketamine, or flunitrazepam, which can cause hallucinations, respiratory issues, and even death.