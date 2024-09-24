



KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man has criticised the Melaka state government’s decision to dismiss and transfer officers from the Melaka Islamic Religious Department (JAIM) for displaying an image of PAS President Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang during a Friday sermon slideshow.

Tuan Ibrahim expressed his regret over the matter, calling the move “unreasonable” and reflective of the state government’s fear of PAS’s rising influence.

“This action shows their fear of PAS’s growing momentum,” he said.

“It’s not a serious offence, especially when the officers were highlighting a leader who fits the message from the sermon, which said that the peace and progress of the country must be protected, and this requires just and honest leaders, a harmonious society, disciplined and virtuous citizens.”

He argued that if the image had been of a leader from the ruling party, no action would have been taken.

“It’s only an issue because it was the PAS President. If it were a leader from the government, this wouldn’t have been a problem, and they would have defended it,” he said.

Tuan Ibrahim urged the affected officers to remain patient.

“You haven’t committed a grave sin like those involved in corruption, abuse of power, or immoral acts who continue without remorse. Instead, you have simply carried out your duties,” he said.

He encouraged the officers to continue fulfilling their responsibilities with integrity, reminding them that it is better to remain steadfast in following the teachings of Islam than to live in disobedience.



