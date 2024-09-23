KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — A rumoured sinkhole that appeared along Jalan Sultan Ismail earlier today has been determined to be a burst pipe incident, city officials said.

The Kuala Lumpur City Hall’s KL Command and Control Centre (KLCCC), had confirmed a burst pipe incident near the Raja Chulan MRT station, following a video that surfaced earlier showing an inundated road.

According to periodical updates shared by KLCCC on its Facebook page, an Air Selangor contractor is currently on site for remedial works since 9.39am.

The road has also been cordoned off since 6.27am and still remains closed as of 2.17pm.

Earlier, a video posted on the subreddit r/malaysia of Reddit, a social news aggregation and discussion website, which showed the road inundated with water, speculated about the possibility of another sinkhole appearing in the city’s capital.