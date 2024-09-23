KANGAR, Sept 23 — A contractor was charged in the Magistrates’ Court here today with the murder of former Moto3 and Cub Prix national racer Elly Idzlianizar Ilias two weeks ago.

Ibrahim Johan, 51, is charged with murdering Elly Idzlianizar, 40, at the junction of Taman Behor Gonchar Jaya here between 10.30pm on September 10, 2024, and 12.01am the following day (September 11).

The charge, under Section 302 of the Penal Code, provides the death penalty or imprisonment for a minimum of 30 years but not more than 40 years, and if not sentenced to death must also be punished with no less than 12 strokes of the cane upon conviction.

Ibrahim nodded after the charge was read out before Magistrate Ana Rozana Mohd Nor, but no plea was recorded as the case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

No bail was allowed and the court set December 30 for mention for the submission of relevant documents.

The prosecution was handled by Deputy Public Prosecutor Nabilah Ahmad Po'ad while the accused was represented by lawyer Tan Yen Sing.

For the record, Elly Idzlianizar made a name for himself at the Malaysian Grand Prix in 2009 and won various races with manufacturers Yamaha, Honda and Suzuki. — Bernama