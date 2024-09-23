KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — The Sessions Court here today sentenced the development manager of Felcra Training & Consultancy Sdn Bhd (FTC) to a total of 68 years imprisonment and more than RM7 million in fine for abusing his position by awarding various contracts to his family members.

Judge Azura Alwi meted out the sentence on Rohaizat Ahmad, 59, after finding him guilty of 33 charges of using his position by giving various contracts, worth RM1.64 million, including for the supply of goods, to his family members.

She said the defence failed to raise reasonable doubts against the prosecution’s case at the end of the defence case.

“After examining the testimony of the prosecution and defence witnesses, the court found the accused guilty and convicted him of offences under Section 23 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 and can be punished under Section 24 of the same law,” said the judge and ordered Rohaizat to serve the jail sentences concurrently from today.

The court sentenced him to between one and seven years on each of the 33 charges, bringing the total to 68 years, but considering that the sentences are to be served concurrently, Rohaizat will only have to serve a prison sentence of seven years and another 644 months in prison, if he fails to pay the fine, totalling RM7,132,000.

However, Judge Azura allowed a stay of the execution of the prison sentence and fine on the condition that the previous bail amounting to RM80,000 was maintained and the defence had to file an appeal within 14 days from today.

According to the first to the 16th charges, Rohaizat was charged with using his position as FTC managing director for gratification by appointing Al Maisan Enterprise, a company owned by his daughter-in-law, as a supplier to FTC for the supply of electronic equipment, souvenirs, shirts, collared T-shirts and also as an operator of skill training programmes.

For the 17th to 33rd charge, the father of six was charged with using his position by appointing his son’s company, Hexa Tech Pride, as a FTC supplier for the supply of souvenirs, smartphones, laptops, projectors , electronic goods and as a consultant for entrepreneurship programmes.

The offences were committed at FTC, No 22 Jalan Rampai Niaga 4, Rampai Business Park here, between April 23, 2014, and June 29, 2018.

The charges were framed under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009 which provides a maximum imprisonment of 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the sum or value of the gratification which is the subject matter of the offence, where such gratification is capable of being valued or is pecuniary, or RM10,000, whichever is the higher upon conviction.

A total of 40 prosecution witnesses and three defence witnesses including the accused testified at the trial of the case which started on January 9, 2020.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Natrah Fareha Rahmat, from the MACC, prosecuted, while lawyer Mohd Baharuddin Ahmad Kassim represented Rohaizat. — Bernama