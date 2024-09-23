KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — The portion of Jalan Sultan Ismail in the city centre that was damaged by a burst pipe is expected to be fully completed before dawn tomorrow, the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) said this evening.

“Remedial work is being conducted by Air Selangor. For the uneven road, repairs will only begin at 8pm tonight and is expected to be fully completed by 5am the following day,” it said in a Facebook post.

DBKL’s response follows concern widely shared by city dwellers on social media that a new sinkhole had developed on the highly trafficked thoroughfare, a month after part of a pavement on Jalan Masjid India collapsed and swallowed an Indian tourist who has yet to be found.

Earlier today, a 10-second long video posted on the subreddit r/malaysia of Reddit, a social news aggregation and discussion website, showed Jalan Sultan Ismail inundated with water.

In an immediate response to the video, DBKL’s Command and Control Centre announced that the incident was caused by a pipe that burst the Raja Chulan MRT station.

DBKL later updated that an Air Selangor contractor has been on site for remedial works since 9.39am.