IPOH, Sept 22 — The water quality in Sungai Bernam, Selangor, remains in good condition, with no oil traces or abnormal odours detected as of early this morning, says the Selangor Water Management Authority (LUAS).

In a post on its official Facebook page, LUAS shared the update following a diesel oil spill incident in the upper reaches of Sungai Slim in Perak, which was reported to them last night.

“LUAS and Air Selangor teams conducted continuous monitoring throughout the night along Sungai Slim, Sungai Bernam, and the Bernam River Headworks (BRH) water treatment plant intake, where water quality, including odour levels, was analysed every hour.

“This monitoring concluded at 7 am after it was confirmed that the water quality in Sungai Bernam was in good condition, with no traces of oil or abnormal odours detected,” the post read.

LUAS further stated that it would continue follow-up monitoring at relevant locations and maintain communication with the authorities involved to ensure no potential risks or issues arise that could impact Sungai Bernam and its water sources.

Meanwhile, Perak Science, Environment, and Green Technology Committee chairman Teh Kok Lim, when contacted, said that his team was still checking with the relevant authorities regarding the diesel oil spill incident.

Yesterday, LUAS received notification about the oil spill in the upper reaches of Sungai Slim, Perak, at around 8 pm.

According to the agency, the Sungai Slim catchment area is part of the Sungai Bernam basin in Perak, with the flow also entering Sungai Bernam, Selangor.

The LUAS and Air Selangor Sdn Bhd teams conducted checks at the site and activated static monitoring at Sungai Slim. As of 1 am, odour monitoring at the location recorded a 0-ton reading, and the situation remained under control. — Bernama