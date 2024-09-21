SIBU, Sept 20 — University of Technology Sarawak (UTS) chairman Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee has proposed the setting up of an English teaching and learning centre at the university in a bid to make it an English-speaking campus.

The Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development said UTS will work together with Sarawak Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development (MEITD) in making it happen.

“We want to turn UTS into an English-speaking campus, where all students communicate in the language either among themselves or with their lecturers.

“Currently, all teachings and learning are conducted in English, but we wish to create an environment where all students speak the language outside of learning settings.

“This will not only benefit the local students, but also foreigners coming to study here, whose first language is not English.

“That is why I proposed to vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Khairuddin Ab Hamid to set up an English teaching and learning centre,” he told reporters after an oath-taking ceremony for Bachelor’s Degree students at UTS’ Chancellor Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud Hall here yesterday.

Dr Annuar, also Nangka assemblyman, added that the community as a whole who wish to learn the English language could also benefit from the centre.

“For example, a company could send its staff here to learn and improve their command in English for a few months if they want to be conversant in the language.

“Perhaps the Ministry of Education (MoE) wants its teachers to be well-versed in English; in that case, they could be sent here as well,” he said.

Also present was UTS deputy vice-chancellor (Academic) Prof Dr Mohammad Shahril Osman.






