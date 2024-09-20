KUCHING, Sept 20 — The amendments to the Sarawak Labour Ordinance will be tabled in Parliament at the end of this year.

Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong said the proposed amendments would ensure that workers in Sarawak enjoy the same rights and protections as those in Peninsular Malaysia.

“For instance, currently there is no paternity leave, but we will introduce seven days of paternity leave in line with the Employment Act (1955). Another example includes provisions such as anti-discrimination in the workplace.

“Earlier today, I had a meeting with Premier of Sarawak, Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, who is eager to see the (amendments to the) Sarawak Labour Ordinance presented, and passed in Parliament by the end of this year,” he told reporters here yesterday.

He added that the amendments also include the reporting of sexual harassment, flexible working arrangements, and remote work regulations.

Sim said the ministry would also table a Bill related to the welfare of gig workers to provide better protection for gig workers, who are not covered under the Employment Act.

“In the Bill, there will be four main aspects. First, the definition of gig workers; secondly, elements such as more reasonable compensation payments.

“Thirdly, there will be a mechanism to address grievances, as currently, they cannot go to the labour court or the industrial court and fourthly, we want to ensure more robust social security protection,” he added. — Bernama