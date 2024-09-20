KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — The Malaysian Prisons Department has established an investigation board to determine the cause of an incident in which a remand prisoner escaped from the Emergency Unit of the Sungai Buloh Hospital yesterday.

In a statement yesterday, the department said that if any negligence or failure to adhere to procedures was identified in the performance of duties, it would not compromise and take stern action against those responsible.

“In this regard, the Malaysian Prisons Department requests the cooperation of the public to provide any information about a suspicious individual by immediately contacting Sungai Buloh Prison at 03-61843333 or the Sungai Buloh District Police Headquarters at 03-61561222. The Malaysian Prisons Department apologises for any inconvenience caused,” it said.

According to the statement, the department, in collaboration with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), has formed a search team, and efforts to locate the escaped inmate are currently being intensified and expanded to other areas.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that an inmate from Sungai Buloh Prison, who was receiving treatment at the hospital, escaped at 3.56pm.

The report said that the police received information from the hospital, informing them that the prisoner was not on his bed and was suspected to have escaped. — Bernama