ALOR SETAR, Sept 20 — The number of flood evacuees in Kedah has risen to 6,087 as of 8am today, compared to 4,425 last night, while the situation in Perlis and Penang remains largely unchanged.

According to the Disaster Info report by the Social Welfare Department, 1,942 flood-affected families in Kedah have been relocated to 36 temporary relief centres (PPS) across seven districts.

Kota Setar recorded the highest number, with 2,424 individuals, followed by Kubang Pasu (1,537), Pokok Sena (925), Pendang (806), Kuala Muda (184), Bandar Baharu (131), and Kulim (80).

Meanwhile, the Infobanjir website of the Department of Irrigation and Drainage stated that the number of rivers at danger levels has decreased to six as of 8am.

The six rivers are Sungai Padang Terap, Kepala Batas; Sungai Bata, Kampung Bata; Sungai Laka, Kampung Padang Pasir (Kubang Pasu); Sungai Anak Bukit, Taman Aman; Sungai Anak Bukit at the TAR Bridge, and Sungai Kedah at the Highway Bridge in Kota Setar.

In Perlis, as of 8am today, 114 flood evacuees are housed in three PPS in Arau and Kangar, compared to 115 last night.

Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) director, Lt. Col. (PA) Mohd Izaimi Md Daud, said that 47 evacuees are at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Dato Ahmad Musa and 37 at SK Kubang Gajah in Arau, while SK Sena in Kangar is sheltering 30 victims.

The floods in Arau affected Kampung Sungai Padang and Kampung Kubang Gajah, while in Kangar, the affected villages were Kampung Tok Kandang, Kampung Bakau, Kampung Sena, and Kampung Seberang Tambang.

In Penang, the number of evacuees decreased slightly to 578 individuals in eight PPS as of 7.30am today, down from 594 last night.

According to a report by the Penang Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, the 168 flood-affected families are from Seberang Perai Utara (SPU), Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT), and Seberang Perai Selatan (SPS).

In SPU, 421 evacuees are housed at SK Padang Menora, SK Lahar Yooi, Sekolah Agama Rakyat Nyior Sebatang, and the Labuh Banting flood relief centre.

In SPT, 116 evacuees are staying at Sekolah Rendah Islam Maahad At Tarbiah Guar Jering, SMK Permatang Pasir, and SMK Permatang Rawa, while in SPS, 41 evacuees are being sheltered at Dewan MPKK Sanglang.

Over In Selangor, the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department reported that a PPS has been opened at the Tanjong Karang Farmers Management Institute, housing 100 flood evacuees comprised of 35 families from Kampung Baru Lembah Pantai. This was initiated yesterday following a high tide.

The department has also launched daily monitoring operations in the districts of Sabak Bernam, Pulau Indah, Port Klang, Teluk Panglima Garang, Kapar, Klang Utara, Tanjong Karang, Sekinchan, and Banting. — Bernama