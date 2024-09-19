ALOR SETAR, Sept 19 — Ten ferry services on the Langkawi-Kuala Kedah-Langkawi route had to be cancelled due to strong winds and high waves in the Kuala Kedah waters today.

Konsortium Ferrylines Ventures Sdn Bhd managing director, Capt Baharin Baharom, stated that all ferry operations for this route were cancelled for the third consecutive day due to winds blowing at speeds of 40 to 50km per hour and 3.5-metre waves.

“Today’s ferry operations had to be cancelled as it could jeopardise the safety of passengers and crew. The 8.30am ferry from Langkawi to Kuala Kedah with 589 passengers was also forced to turn back.

“Five ferries from Langkawi to Kuala Kedah were cancelled today, affecting 2,472 passengers, including those scheduled for 8.30am, 10.30am, 12pm, 1.30pm, and 2.30pm,” he said in a statement today.

He added that for the Kuala Kedah to Langkawi route, five ferries involving 1,041 passengers were also cancelled, including those scheduled for 10am, 11.30am, 1.30pm, 3pm, and 4.30pm.

“Travel diversions through the Kuala Perlis Passenger Terminal will be implemented based on the terminal’s capacity to accommodate several ferries at any given time, as approved by the Marine Department of Malaysia.

“Passengers affected by the cancellations can request a refund or change their travel dates. For those who purchased insurance valued at RM1.08, they can file a claim,” he said.

Baharin noted that for ferries delayed between four to eight hours, passengers will receive an insurance claim of RM50; for delays exceeding eight hours, the claim will be RM200.

Additionally, compensation for medical expenses resulting from accidents can go up to RM1,000; luggage loss is covered up to RM200; death or permanent disability due to accidents is covered up to RM30,000; and burial expenses are set at RM500 for all cases.

“Insurance claims can be submitted by sending the claim details along with supporting documents to [email protected] or by contacting officers Ms Adeline (012-4109614); Ms Go (016-4540128) Ms Afa (013-6754046), or the office at 04-2279999.

“Inquiries may be made from 10am to 4pm, Monday to Friday. Travel to and fro Langkawi through the Kuala Perlis Passenger Terminal remains safe for all ferry and roll-on roll-off (RORO) operations at this time,” he added. — Bernama