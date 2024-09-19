GEORGE TOWN, Sept 19 — Sections of Penang’s popular tourist sites, the Tan and Chew jetties along Weld Quay, will be cordoned off to prevent mishaps after high tide and strong winds badly damaged and loosened some of the wooden planks along the two jetties.

Pengkalan Kota assemblyman Wong Yuee Harng, who visited the affected jetties with Tanjung MP Lim Hui Ying today, said the clan jetties were also flooded during the storm in the last two days.

“Fortunately, houses were not badly affected as the houses were built higher than the jetties,” he said.

He said they have yet to assess the total damages as strong winds and rough seas are expected to continue for another two days.

“We will continue to assess the situation and ask that the clan jetties committees put up blockades at damaged areas to prevent visitors from venturing into the areas,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lim said all the clan jetties along Weld Quay will remain open to visitors except for the areas that were cordoned off.

“We want to emphasise on safety first so if there is danger to visitors and it is absolutely necessary, some areas will be closed,” she said.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department issued a first category warning of strong winds and rough seas early this morning.

According to the statement, strong westerly winds of 40-50 kmph with wave heights up to 3.5 metres are expected over the waters of Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Perak, Western Sabah and Labuan until Saturday (September 21).

There was also a warning on thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds in the same areas today.

Since September 15, strong winds and thunderstorms coupled with high tides wreaked havoc in various parts of Penang.

Over 200 trees reportedly fell due to the storms while multiple areas both on the island and mainland were hit with flash floods.

Yesterday, a large tree within the compound of the Pinang Peranakan Mansion fell, killing two Chinese tourists who were inside a car parked there.