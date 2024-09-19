KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) Secretary-General Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has criticised Perikatan Nasional (PN) leaders for creating a fuss over the draft of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) related to Opposition allocations.

Saifuddin Nasution, who is also the Minister of Home Affairs said PN leaders should start negotiating to reach an agreement, as was done with the MoU on political transformation and stability two years ago instead of simply making "noise".

He compared the process of finalising the MoU on political transformation and stability under former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob with the current memorandum regarding opposition allocations.

“There is a proper process. Negotiations went through several rounds until both sides agreed on the contents of the MoU.

“We signed the agreement at a ceremony in Parliament attended by Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri and Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who was then the opposition leader.

“What about this MoU? As soon as the draft was received, there was an uproar. As Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said, if you choose to speak to the media, then there is no need to negotiate!” he said in a Facebook post today.

Yesterday, PN criticised the MoU draft as having been prepared unilaterally by the government without any discussions.

PN Chief Whip Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan was reported saying that the MoU draft should have been based on discussions between PN and the government, rather than being prepared by one side alone.

Previously, media reports indicated that PN had unanimously rejected two drafts of the MoU proposals from the government regarding allocations for PN MPs.