KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir has directed university administrators to accept underprivileged students and defer their registration fee payments in addition to instructing them to facilitate initial study assistance through the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) for students facing financial difficulties.

Zambry said he does not want to hear of capable students being unable to pursue their education due to financial constraints, according to Malay news outlet Berita Harian in a report published today.

“I come from that background, so I understand the hardship. I don’t want this to be used as an excuse for not attending university.

“I have instructed universities to accept these students first, and then we will arrange assistance through PTPTN and other means.

“One approach PTPTN is implementing is providing advance funds to allow students to register at universities,” he said in a video shared on the Facebook page of Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) chairman Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

Meanwhile, Asyraf highlighted that knowledge is the key to transforming lives.

“A clear example is right before us: the son of a fisherman from Pangkor Island who excelled and studied in the United States, as part of the first batch from the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM), and eventually became a minister (Zambry). The most important thing is to continue the pursuit of knowledge,” he said.