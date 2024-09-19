KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — Bersatu supreme council member Datuk Seri Azmin Ali has questioned Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi on whether Umno will establish a unity government in the state if it wins the Mahkota seat.

Speaking at a Perikatan Nasional ceramah last night, Azmin suggested that failing to form a state unity government could lead to perceptions of Umno’s insincerity towards the federal unity government.

“Pakatan Harapan, PKR, DAP, and Amanah supported Umno for the last two years and received nothing in return. Where is the spirit of unity in Johor?” he was quoted saying by Malaysiakini

He challenged Onn Hafiz to clarify if Umno would establish a state unity government in line with the federal government’s framework if it retains the Mahkota seat.

According to the news report currently, all 11 of Johor’s executive council members are from Barisan Nasional (BN), a composition established after the March 2022 state election and before the 15th general election, which saw Harapan align with BN.

Azmin also expressed appreciation for Muda party support, noting that 52 percent of voters in Mahkota are youth.

He reportedly said that Muda’s representative at the ceramah has been given permission to assist with the election work.

Additionally, Azmin will attend Muda acting president Amira Aisya Abd Aziz’s wedding reception in Johor Bahru on Saturday, and hopes she will assist in Mahkota after her honeymoon.

Last week, Muda announced it would not contest in the by-election to focus on strengthening its party grassroots.

On September 28, Mahkota voters will choose between PN’s Haizan Jaafar or Kluang Umno Youth chief Syed Hussien Syed Abdullah as their new representative. The by-election follows the death of incumbent assemblyperson Sharifah Azizah Syed Zain, 63, on August 2.