KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 16 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said that Muslims should continue to refer to and make Prophet Muhammad SAW, who is the greatest Murabbi (educator) of the ummah, as Uswatun Hasanah or the exemplary role model when the rest of the world is struggling to find one.

The prime minister said every Muslim should learn from the Prophet, not only in terms of his personality, but also his leadership, social participation and family, especially in the context of the Madinah nation model.

“Our aspirations for a Madani nation are also based on the lessons we learned from his wisdom and the Madinah Charter he mooted using the formula of diversity in the frame of unity based on justice and compassion,” he posted on Facebook on the occasion of Maulidur Rasul today.

The National Maulidur Rasul 2024/1446H celebration, themed “Al-Falah Pemacu Malaysia Madani” was held at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre today.

The King and Queen of Malaysia, Their Majesties Sultan Ibrahim and Raja Zarith Sofiah, graced the event which was also attended by Anwar and 6,000 people. — Bernama