KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 16 — The Unity Government today released drafts of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to demonstrate its transparency in the negotiations regarding allocations for Opposition Members of Parliament.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, who is also the Unity Government chief whip, in a statement said that the decision to release the drafts came in response to Opposition leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin’s statement that Perikatan Nasional (PN) had rejected the proposed MoU.

“Since the opposition prefers to make statements regarding the MoU through the media, I am releasing two drafts of the MoU to the media to prove the Madani Government’s transparency,” he said.

The media reported yesterday that the opposition unanimously rejected the draft MoU for four fundamental reasons, alleging that it contradicts the Federal Constitution and that some conditions in the MoU could potentially affect the special rights of Malays and Bumiputeras.

Fadillah stressed that the primary purpose of the MoU was to create a harmonious atmosphere in the Dewan Rakyat, enabling all Members of Parliament to focus on economic recovery efforts and play a more effective check-and-balance role.

“This is crucial so that we can channel all our efforts towards restoring the national economy and strengthening unity among the people, for the well-being of all and the prosperity of Malaysia,” he added.

Fadillah said that the key essences of the MoU include it will be in effect until the dissolution of the 15th Parliament or on Dec 19, 2027, the opposition’s role as a responsible check and balance component and transparency with no confidentiality clause.

“With the disclosure of this MoU, the public can see for themselves that the Opposition leader’s claims regarding the drafts are completely baseless,” he said. — Bernama