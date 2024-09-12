KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12— PAS Youth members have been urged to learn vernacular languages to build better connections with non-Malay communities, with both the party’s Youth Chief and Deputy President highlighting the importance of overcoming language barriers.

Malaysiakini reported PAS Youth Chief Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden as emphasising that learning Mandarin and Tamil would be a valuable asset in gaining the support of non-Malay voters.

He urged members to take personal responsibility for this, rather than leaving it solely to the party’s national unity bureau, which has limited resources.

“If we need to go for Mandarin classes, then go and learn. If you need to speak Tamil, go ahead,” Afnan said, addressing delegates at the PAS Youth muktamar in Temerloh, Pahang yesterday.

“By mastering languages other than Bahasa Melayu, we can better communicate and connect with non-Malays.”

Meanwhile, PAS Deputy President Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, speaking at the same event last night highlighted how language barriers contribute to divisions among communities.

He remarked that misunderstandings often arise because different races do not understand each other’s languages, leading to suspicions.

“One factor causing suspicions is language. If everyone spoke one language, it would reduce the likelihood of bad assumptions,” he was quoted saying by Malaysiakini

He also reportedly said that Bahasa Malaysia should be promoted as the common language to bridge these divides.

Afnan also reminded PAS Youth members to shed the belief that all non-Malay voters support DAP, stressing that many do not support the opposition or Pakatan Harapan.