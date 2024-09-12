KUANTAN, Sept 12 — Pahang has denied allegations that the State Enforcement Unit (UPNP) burned and destroyed structures housing workers and equipment of illegal farmers involved in land encroachment in Raub.

State Secretary Datuk Seri Zulkifli Yaacob addressed the issue in response to a post on the Save Musang King Alliance (Samka) Facebook, which implied that the state government was abusing its power and using inhumane methods to intimidate.

“These accusations are baseless and appear to be an attempt to create a negative perception of both the state government and the UPNP,” Zulkifli said in a statement tonight.

He emphasised that the state government is committed to upholding the rule of law and would never take any actions that contradict this principle.

Zulkifli further added that the state government consistently adheres to the judgments of the High Court of Malaya in Kuantan and the orders of the Court of Appeal in Putrajaya, which are currently in effect.

“As such, the state government remains dedicated to law enforcement and will continue to take firm action against any illegal land encroachments on government property,” he said.

Zulkifli assured that a thorough investigation into Samka’s allegations would be conducted and warned that the state government would not hesitate to take action against any attempts to tarnish its reputation.

“I urge the public not to be misled by such irresponsible and slanderous claims,” he added. — Bernama