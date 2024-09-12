KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 — The Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) yesterday ordered the immediate closure of the Perdana Park in Tanjung Aru after three people were injured by a group of otters there.

Kotak Kinabalu Mayor Datuk Seri Sabin Samitah said DBKK considered the attack to be a serious incident, and wished to prevent a repeat.

“This closure is implemented to ensure the safety of visitors and to allow DBKK, in collaboration with relevant agencies, to conduct a further investigation,” it said in a statement.

“Therefore, the public is advised to comply with this closure order to ensure collective safety.”

Yesterday, a jogger was attacked by a group of otters while exercising at the Perdana Park.

Mariasella Harun sustained injuries across her entire body and was transported to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for medical treatment. Two other joggers who attempted to assist her were also attacked by the otters.

A family of otters — comprising six adults and two cubs — has occasionally been seen at the park, where they are known to hunt for fish in the lake.

The Sabah Wildlife Department reminded the public that otters were wild animals notwithstanding their cute appearance.