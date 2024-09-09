PUTRAJAYA, Sept 9 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim emphasised today that workers must be given equal priority in all future public-private partnership (PPP) projects.

He made this statement during the launch of the new PPP Masterplan, which aims to attract more investments.

Since 2009, PPPs have attracted over RM50 billion in private investments. However, Anwar noted that these collaborations often overlook the well-being of the workers who are integral to the success of these projects.

“As Finance Minister, I take pride when companies like Telekom Malaysia or Tenaga Nasional Berhad report profits, as it alleviates the government's financial burden,” Anwar said in his speech at the Pikas Masterplan 2030 launch.

“But I often ask, what about the workers? What of his housing? Or his (children’s) education?”

MORE TO COME