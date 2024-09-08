KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has denied allegations that his personal vendetta is behind the actions taken by authorities in certain cases.

According to Berita Harian, the prime minister emphasised that the government does not interfere in the investigations carried out by authorities, let alone influence the actions taken.

Instead, he said that anyone facing criminal cases should leave it to the authorities, particularly the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), to investigate or take action.

“Just like other cases, including major ones... I hold no grudges.

“Thank God I’ve become prime minister, despite the challenges, and thanks to the people of Port Dickson,” said Anwar, who is also a former Member of Parliament for Port Dickson.

Berita Harian reported that Anwar made these remarks during the Launch of the National Healthy Malaysia Month 2024 and the Launch of the National Health Literacy Policy, as well as the Fight Against Sugar Campaign, in Port Dickson today.

The prime minister then went on to say that any party’s questionable behaviour must be corrected to avoid affecting the people.

For example, he cited cases where certain individuals refuse to pay taxes or declare their assets.

“People accumulate billions but refuse to pay taxes or declare their assets.

“What is the point of collecting funds from them if they don’t contribute? These funds are for education, hospitals, healthcare... if we don’t correct such practices, the state may be wealthy but its people are neglected.

“I hope my colleagues understand; it’s not about grudges. I didn’t like being in prison, and I also don’t like seeing others in prison,” he was quoted as saying.