KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — All licensed Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in Malaysia have been directed to implement Transparent DNS Proxy which effectively redirects all Internet traffic back to local DNS managed by the respective ISPs. As a result, Malaysian users will not be able to take full advantage of alternative public DNS such as Cloudflare (1.1.1.1) and Google DNS (8.8.8.8), especially for accessing websites that have been blocked by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

There’s recently a public outcry about the DNS Redirection issue which affected websites and services which aren’t offensive. The regulator has held a briefing session with several members of the tech media to provide clarification on the issue.

DNS redirection to be enforced fully by September 30

The MCMC confirmed on August 8 that DNS Direction has been implemented in collaboration with ISPs to ensure blocking of inappropriate websites remains effective. It justifies that the directive was necessary to enhance user protection against harmful content which includes online gambling, pornography, copyright infringement, online scams and prostitution.

Between January 2018 to August 2024, a total of 24,277 websites have been blocked so far. 39 per cent of sites blocked are online gambling, 31 per cent for pornography, 14 per cent due to copyright infringement, 12 per cent for harmful content, 2 per cent for prostitution and 2 per cent for unlawful investment and scams.

Based on our checks conducted in early August, several ISPs have already implemented the DNS redirection. However, it appears to be rolled out in stages, primarily for mobile data and in stages for fixed broadband customers. The MCMC has confirmed that all ISPs must ensure DNS redirection is fully implemented by September 30, 2024.

Maxis even has a FAQ on the DNS Redirection for business users which states that they have to take action to implement by September 30.

Malaysian users complain telcos block legitimate services

As ISPs began to expand the DNS redirection fully ahead of the deadline, users have complained about not being able to access certain websites including ArtStation. Meanwhile, some gamers have reported service degradation on gaming consoles, while some others reportedly can’t access the Nintendo eShop on their Nintendo Switch.

Another user reported having difficulty downloading their NordVPN app on their desktop computer as the installer couldn’t connect to the server. Others even face difficulty in accessing the Cloudflare Dashboard.

Serious la mcmc block access untuk download VPN? First you reroute dns, now you blocked VPN.So much for freedom of censorship. Bodoe la fahmi. pic.twitter.com/Ov35xMVGCX — Feeqachu (@syafeeq17) September 7, 2024

Since the implementation is still ongoing, the user experience may vary depending telco. Some sites that are blocked on certain ISPs are still accessible on others.

MCMC says fine-tuning is required for DNS redirection

The MCMC is aware of possible hiccups of the DNS direction which is being implemented ahead of the September 30, 2024 deadline. It added that there’s some fine-tuning that needs to be done or is currently being done by ISPs.

It said that if there are Malaysian users who are unable to access legitimate websites, they are encouraged to report the issues to their respective ISPs. The MCMC reminded users to double and triple-check if the issue is due to the connection itself instead of concluding that it is related to DNS redirection. The regulator says the accessibility issues can be remedied, verified and ascertained by the ISPs and the first port of call is the ISP if users face such problems.

When asked about latency issues with certain game servers such as PlayStation Network, the MCMC said this could be due to the policies set by the respective ISPs which may affect connection to game servers in Japan and Singapore. The regulator would like to advocate for gamers with issues to contact their respective ISPs if they are having latency issues for gaming.

It iterated that users should expect low ping for their connection and if it is not resolved with their telco, they can report their issue to MCMC as this is an issue related to the performance of the ISP. However, if the service degradation is due to the game servers themselves, it isn’t fair to point the finger at the ISP.

What happens if your website gets blocked?

According to the MCMC, there are appeal channels available for website owners should there be any issues arising from the implementation of the DNS redirection. If you believe that your website has been unfairly blocked, website owners can file an appeal directly to the MCMC.

In addition, there’s also an Appeal Tribunal established by the MCMC, chaired by a high court judge. The regulator emphasised that the Appeal Tribunal operates independently to ensure fair and impartial review.

When asked if there’s a clear process to inform website owners about a potential violation, the MCMC said there will be a process to contact the website owner to inform and request that the harmful material or content be removed. During this period, the website would be placed under “quarantine” which is a temporary blockade. If the website owner complies and addresses the violation, the ban will be lifted.

The grace period provided to the website owner varies on the severity of the matter. If the website is a clear violation such as pornography or gambling, the MCMC will block the website immediately.

Various government agencies can instruct telcos to block inappropriate websites

What’s interesting is that the directives to block websites don’t necessarily come from MCMC themselves. Responding to the issue of ArtStation being blocked in Malaysia, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said that the block request for the site originated from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Costs of Living (KPDN) due to copyright violation.

I checked with @MCMC_RASMI - there was a request by @KPDN_HQ made directly to ISPs in June and copied to MCMC, for copyright violation.As this block request originated from KPDN, will have to check with them on this. https://t.co/FgarNGlhNT — Fahmi Fadzil (@fahmi_fadzil) September 6, 2024

The regulator has shared that several government agencies have the authority to directly provide instructions to ISPs to block certain websites. This includes KPDN cracking down on websites providing illegal streaming content, the Ministry of Health crackdown on websites selling unauthorised drugs and cosmetics, and the Police crackdown on financial and investment scams.

When asked if there will be consistency in the website banning process, the MCMC said they would be taking this up with the relevant government agencies.

The MCMC says it remains committed to maintaining a safe and secure online environment in Malaysia, balancing the protection of internet users with the need for seamless access to legitimate online content. — SoyaCincau