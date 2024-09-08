KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — The father of Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the Mahkota state by-election, Syed Hussien Syed Abdullah, has been admitted to a hospital in Kluang.

In a Facebook statement this morning, Syed Hussien said his father has been placed in an induced coma.

Syed Hussien did not reveal the exact nature of his illness, mentioning only that his father had to be sedated on the advice of doctors.

“I request prayers from all friends for my father, Syed Abdullah, to be granted strength as doctors have currently advised that he be sedated.

“There is nothing I can ask for except for everyone’s prayers,” he wrote.

It is understood that Syed Abdullah, 67, a former deputy chief of Kluang Umno, was present at the announcement of Syed Hussien as BN’s candidate for the Mahkota by-election in Kluang yesterday.

The announcement was made by BN Johor chairman Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, who is also the Johor mentri besar.

The event was also attended by BN chairman and Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, along with leaders from BN and Pakatan Harapan (PH).