KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — Remember the calico cat that was spotted hanging by a string on the back of a pick-up truck in Simpang Ampat, Penang that went viral on social media last month?

Well, it’s now available for adoption.

The Penang Veterinary Services Department (DVS) finally issued a statement on the case, saying it investigated the issue after it went viral on August 8 and submitted the papers to the Deputy Public Prosecutor’s Office, with the decision not to press charges against the pick-up truck driver.

“However, the suspect has been advised to be more aware and responsible about animal welfare issues in the future so the same thing will not happen again,” it said in a statement yesterday.

“The cat involved has been treated by the veterinary officer and is now in good condition under the custody of this state Veterinary Services Department,” it added.

It said the cat is up for adoption and that the department will also provide transport to anyone interested.

The department advised the public against manipulating this case and to get information from trustworthy sources before sharing them.

Images of the “hanging cat” were widely shared through social media platforms on August 8.

A day later, local news outlets reported Seberang Perai Selatan police chief Superintendent Chong Boo Khim saying the incident did not appear to be a deliberate act of animal abuse.

He related that the pick-up truck driver had filed a police report to clear the air, asserting that the man had found a stray cat and was taking it to a veterinary clinic in Simpang Ampat when it suddenly jumped out.

The driver reportedly only realised the cat was stuck at the back of his truck after he reached the clinic and untangled it immediately.

The Penang DVS released a statement on August 9 saying the cat is an 18-month-old female that weighed 2.8kg and had multiple injuries, but was safe and undergoing treatment.



