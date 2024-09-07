KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has instructed Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to redirect Domain Name Service (DNS) traffic that uses third-party DNS servers back to their own DNS servers.

MCMC in a statement last night said this is to ensure that users continue to benefit from the protection provided by the local ISP’s DNS servers and that malicious sites are inaccessible to Malaysians.

As a commitment to protecting the safety of Internet users, MCMC has blocked a total of 24,277 websites between between 2018 to August 1, classified into various categories, which are online gambling (39 per cent), pornography/obscene content (31 per cent), copyright infringement (14 per cent), other harmful sites such as unregistered product sales, incitement and defamation crimes (12 per cent), prostitution (two per cent) and unlawful investments/scams (two per cent).

“It has been falsely claimed that the measure undertaken by MCMC is a draconian measure. We reiterate that Malaysia’s implementation is for the protection of vulnerable groups from harmful online content.

“The DNS system can protect users by blocking access to websites known for distributing malware, phishing, and other malicious activities, as well as filter inappropriate content such as adult material and violent websites,” the statement said.

MCMC said some users choose to use third-party DNS servers like Google DNS or Cloudflare, which are said to offer various benefits, such as faster speeds and increased privacy, but they might not have the same level of protection for harmful content particularly in the local context, compared to local ISP’s DNS servers.

DNS is a system designed to turn website addresses into numeric IP addresses to locate websites on the internet, while ISPs typically operate their own DNS servers, which can be configured to block access to certain websites or domains based on their content, a common method used to protect users from harmful content.

The statement said an inaccurate claim also suggested that a so-called blanket ban, with some suggesting that legitimate websites have been made inaccessible because of DNS redirection.

“Websites are only blocked when they are found to host malicious content, such as copyright infringements, online gambling, or pornography. Legitimate websites remain accessible as usual, and DNS redirection ensures that harmful content is filtered out while safe sites remain reachable without noticeable disruption,” the statement said.

Thus, MCMC encouraged users to report any difficulties in accessing legitimate websites directly to their respective ISPs so the issue could be addressed promptly, as they have yet to receive any such complaint.

Moreover, any websites that believe they have been unfairly targeted or affected may file an appeal through the established channels, it said.

The Appeals Tribunal, established by MCMC and chaired by a High Court judge, operates independently to ensure a fair and impartial review of each case.

“MCMC remains committed to maintaining a safe and secure online environment in Malaysia, balancing the protection of internet users with the need for seamless access to legitimate online content,” it said.

Previously, it has been announced that MCMC will introduce a new regulatory framework for safe internet use by children and families on August 1, with implementation set for January 1, 2025.

Under the new framework, social media and Internet messaging services with at least eight million registered users in Malaysia must apply for an Application Service Provider Class Licence under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588). — Bernama