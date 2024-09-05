MIRI, Sept 5 — Miri MP Chiew Choon Man pledged to raise the issue of sudden hikes in air ticket prices along with the proposal of a special airfare discount rate for Sarawakians in the upcoming Parliament session.

In a statement yesterday, Chiew said the recent reduction in the number of flights by Malaysia Airlines has led to a significant increase in ticket prices for both the airline and others.

“The reduction in supply has caused ticket fares to skyrocket, creating severe inconvenience and financial strain for travellers, especially for those who rely on air travel as their primary means of transportation.

“I will bring these issues to the floor of Parliament, particularly during the upcoming budget session, to ensure they are addressed at the highest levels,” he said.

Adding on, Chiew said he will propose a special discount rate for Sarawakians who need to travel by air to reach other parts of the country.

This initiative, he said, is similar to the special rates provided to Jeju Island residents in South Korea, which can enhance national integration by making air travel more accessible and affordable for all Malaysians, regardless of their location.

Chiew additionally called on Malaysia Airlines to address its issues swiftly and ensure the highest standards of safety, reliability and customer service are maintained.

“Recent reports have highlighted several issues, including flight delays, turnbacks and technical problems with the aircraft. In addition to these operational challenges, there have also been numerous flight cancellations that have caused significant inconvenience to the public.

“As the flag bearer of our nation’s aviation industry, Malaysia Airlines must take immediate and decisive action to uphold the reputation and trust of our citizens and the international community,” he said. — The Borneo Post