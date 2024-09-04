KOTA KINABALU, Sept 4 — The state government will establish the Sabah Special Committee on Citizenship Status (JKKSK), and a Special Task Force, to address the issue of residents without identification documents.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor announced that the state Cabinet has approved the formation of the JKKSK, to review, expedite, and assist with both new and pending applications for citizenship, under Article 15A of the Federal Constitution.

“The decision to form this committee is motivated by the concerning number of children in Sabah born without proper documentation, which leads to issues such as difficulties in school enrolment. This problem often stems from parental negligence,” he said in a statement today.

The statement was issued following the Chief Minister’s Department’s post-Cabinet meeting, at Menara Kinabalu.

Hajiji said that the JKKSK will be co-chaired by the home minister and the Sabah chief minister, with the National Registration and Organisation Division of the Home Ministry and the Sabah Registration Department serving as the joint secretariat.

“JKKSK will be tasked with recommending the registration of children and individuals under 21 years as citizens, in accordance with Article 18 of the Federal Constitution - General Provisions on Registration,” he said.

He said that the Special Task Force will be placed under the purview of the Committee of Foreigners Management in Sabah (JKPWAS), which is being co-chaired by the home minister and the Sabah chief minister, to address the longstanding issue of undocumented residents in the state.

The task force will be led by the Home Ministry secretary-general and Sabah state secretary. — Bernama