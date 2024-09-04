KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 — Heavy rain early yesterday morning led to flash floods across Penang island, causing major traffic disruptions and leaving many commuters stuck for hours.

Traffic came to a standstill in several parts of the island as the downpour, which started around 5.50am, caused flooding in various locations, particularly in the Bayan Baru area.

“Flood-prone areas such as Jalan Tun Dr Awang, Jalan Datuk Ismail Hashim and Jalan Mayang Pasir were all affected by the downpour which caused the drains to overflow,” said state infrastructure and transport committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari, as reported by The Star.

He added that the current drain capacity could not hold the large volume of water, and the Relau river also burst its banks.

Nellie Chin, a factory worker, shared her experience of being stuck in Jalan Mahsuri for over two hours.

“I only managed to reach my office at about 10.20am. Many of my colleagues were also late as they were stuck in traffic jams,” she said, describing the situation as “horrible” due to the unmoving traffic.

Seri Delima assemblyman Connie Tan responded to a case of soil movement that severely damaged the kitchen of a house in Pintasan Pemancar, Gelugor.

She said immediate action was taken, including closing the affected area and clearing debris.

“I have visited the resident’s home and will provide the necessary assistance, including temporary accommodation for the family,” Tan said.

Meanwhile, the recent rain has helped replenish the water levels at the Air Itam and Teluk Bahang dams.

As of 4.30pm yesterday, the dams’ levels were at 31.2 per cent and 25.8 per cent, respectively, an improvement from 27.6 per cent and 25.2 per cent on August 20.

According to The Star, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) had forecasted thunderstorms and heavy rain from September 2 to 7 for Perlis, Kedah, Penang and northern Perak.

To find the latest updates on the weather, check Met Malaysia’s website, social media channels, and the myCuaca app.