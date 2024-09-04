IPOH, Sep 4 — The Higher Education Ministry is planning to expand the work-based learning system to allow students to adapt to the needs and demands in new industrial sectors, said Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir.

The minister said higher education must be responsive to rapidly developing world, which has changed the skills and knowledge needed in the workplace.

“Therefore, the Ministry was given a special task to re-plan in terms of the technical education system, especially in the context of technical and vocational education and training (TVET), to ensure that the workforce needed in the new industry can be managed and adjusted.

“We have used the triple helix approach where there will be cooperation between the government, industries and the ministry.

“By doing this, the industries will also participate in the teaching process and will eventually open a practical space for the students,” he told reporters after the launching of the Index Nexus Polycc: Synergy between Polycc and Industries at the Ungku Omar Polytechnic here.

Zambry said that under the work-based learning system, student will pursue their studies in university campuses for two years and another one or two years with their selected industries.

“Currently, there are only four universities that have implemented this work-based learning system under the Malaysian Technical University Network (MTUN).

“And at the polytechnic level, Ungku Omar Polytechnic is one of premier institutions that has adapted to this system,” he said.