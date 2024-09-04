GEORGE TOWN, Sept 4 — Penang DAP chairman Chow Kon Yeow has opted not to contest in the upcoming state DAP party elections after 25 years as chairman.

The Penang lawmaker said he has received a letter from the party dated August 27 that he was nominated to contest in the state party elections on September 22.

“After due consideration, I have decided not to accept the nomination,” he said in a press conference in Komtar today.

Chow said that when he was appointed as the chief minister for the second term after the state elections last year, party secretary-general Anthony Loke had instructed him to work on a succession plan.

“I am taking the first step in this succession plan,” he said.

He said the timing is perfect as the new state party chairman will have more than three years to lead and prepare the party for the next general and state elections.

Chow thanked the party and its members for supporting him during his 25 years as chairman.

“I also thank the people of Penang for their support and fighting spirit throughout my tenure,” he said.

Prior to holding the chairman post, Chow was the party state secretary for eight years and assistant secretary for two years.

When asked if this decision will affect his chief minister post, Chow said his position was appointed by the party so it would be up to the party to decide.

“During my appointment as the chief minister, Loke did say it is for the full term and that there will not be any mid-term change,” he said.

However, he said he will let the party decide on the matter and that the party will make the announcement if there are any changes.

Chow stressed that he is still the DAP national vice chairman.

When asked who will be his successor, he said he will leave it to the party delegates to elect suitable candidates for the new state party committee.

“I believe the delegates will select a new committee that can continue to lead the party,” he said.

It was recently reported that among those nominated for the state party elections included state excos Zairil Khir Johari and Wong Hon Wai, deputy finance minister Lim Hui Ying and human resource minister Steven Sim.

Chow has served as the Penang DAP chairman since 1999 and as the party’s national vice chairman since 2004.

Traditionally, the state party chairman also holds the chief ministership.

Penang has set a two-term limit for the chief ministership since 2018, and this is Chow’s second term as chief minister.

Chow had previously announced his decision to retire after completing his second term as chief minister.