SIBU, Sept 1 — More than 80 per cent of the courses offered in Sarawak’s state-owned higher learning institutions are Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) or STEM-related, said Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee.

In this regard, the Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development stated that over 80 per cent of these students will receive free tertiary education from the Sarawak government.

He emphasised that there is no “marginalisation” against students pursuing social sciences and humanities courses, as they are eligible for other forms of government assistance.

“Less than 20 per cent of the students are doing social sciences and humanities courses at state-owned higher learning institutions, where they can apply for financial assistance from Yayasan Sarawak or National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN). In other words, this group is not being sidelined or marginalised.

“Furthermore, studies have shown that STEM or STEM-related graduates, as well as those doing professional courses such as accountancy and law, have higher employability rates and are offered employment before or within six months upon completion of their course, compared to those doing social sciences and humanities.

“Therefore, we do not want those social sciences and humanities students to harbour hope that they will be able to land a job in future, if they received free education,” he said yesterday.

Dr Annuar informed that the Sarawak government’s free tertiary education policy aims to encourage more Sarawakian youths to take up STEM or STEM-related courses to help Sarawak in the area of green technology.

“Therefore, the free tertiary education policy emphasising on STEM, STEM-related subjects, and professional courses is the correct investment in human capital that Sarawak needs to be a high-income state. This is the main objective of our Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.”

He added that the Sarawak government has been providing free education since 2018 to students pursuing medicine at Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas)

“Each year, the Sarawak government has to bear RM80,000 for each student studying medicine in Unimas. There are 40 students in each batch per year.

“Currently, there are 200 students doing medicine in Unimas, where the Sarawak government spends RM16 million yearly.”

He was responding to Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen’s statement questioning Sarawak government on its ‘broken promise’ of free tertiary education for Sarawakians.

The Nangka assemblyman countered Chong’s claim, saying that Chong should question and fight for the rest of the Sarawakians studying in public universities owned by the federal government.

Dr Annuar opined that Chong should direct the questions to leaders in PH, as providing free education was well highlighted in their past election speeches and propaganda.

“In fact, Chong has an obligation to fight for Sarawakian students studying in public universities in Peninsular Malaysia, since it was his leaders who had made such promise.” — The Borneo Post